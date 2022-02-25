$77,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
R-Dynamic -Adaptive Cruise-HUD-Interactive Driver
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Oyster
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW - 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic P300 All Wheel Drive - Black PKG, 20 inch Gloss Black Wheels, Heads Up Display HUD, Interactive Driver Display, Adaptive Cruise Control with Steering Assist, finished in Fuji White with Oyster Perforated Leather.
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Perforated Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control with Steering Assist, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, (HUD) Heads Up Display, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Soft Close Doors Handles, Power Lift Gate, Meriden Premium Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Land Rover Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 23,000 KM ---
