2020 Lexus NX

55,144 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2020 Lexus NX

2020 Lexus NX

300

2020 Lexus NX

300

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,144KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8682548
  Stock #: E4058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Lexus Nx300 or just a Lexus Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Lexus Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Lexus Nx300s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW LEXUS NX300!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW LEXUS NX300 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Lexus Nx300
* Finished in White, makes this Lexus look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Telescoping Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Roll Bar
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
System
Fully Loaded Heated Seats
PANORMA ROOF

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

