$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Empire Auto Group
519-659-0888
2020 Lexus NX
2020 Lexus NX
300
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
55,144KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8682548
- Stock #: E4058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 55,144 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Lexus Nx300 or just a Lexus Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Lexus Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Lexus Nx300s or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW LEXUS NX300!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW LEXUS NX300 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Lexus Nx300
* Finished in White, makes this Lexus look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Keyless Entry
Telescoping Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Power Steering
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Roll Bar
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
System
Fully Loaded Heated Seats
PANORMA ROOF
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Empire Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4