2020 Mazda CX-5

GS | DEMO

2020 Mazda CX-5

GS | DEMO

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$35,327

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4848387
  • Stock #: 20C51266D
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM8L0741266
Exterior Colour
Sonic Silver Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, GS Auto AWD, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription
  • SONIC SILVER METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

