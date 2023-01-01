$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-5
GS
80,619KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9597367
- Stock #: E4536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
Spoiler
Power Liftgate
Sunroof/Moonroof
am/fm
Bluetooth Connectivity
HD Radio
5 Passenger
Power Driver Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear defogger
Tilt Wheel
MP3 Capability
Power Rear Hatch
Electric Mirrors
Leatherette
mp3 input jack
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
RAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELD
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
