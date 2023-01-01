Menu
2020 Mazda CX-5

22,312 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Mazda

519-649-1800

2020 Mazda CX-5

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring

2020 Mazda CX-5

GT Grand Touring

Location

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-1800

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9963572
  • Stock #: ML0405
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM3L1776550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ML0405
  • Mileage 22,312 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Forest City Mazda

Forest City Mazda

652 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-XXXX

519-649-1800

