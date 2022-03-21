$34,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GT AWD -HUD-BOSE-GPS-Adaptive Cruise-XM-Leather
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8802200
- Stock #: S103725
- VIN: JM1BPBMM8L1150689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW - 2020 Mazda 3 GT Auto i-ACTIV All Wheel Drive - Sport Hatchback - Finished in Snow Flake White.
All-In Price: $34,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $108 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 5.19% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-
High Value Options:
Like New, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Black Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, (HUD) Heads Up Display, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, BOSE Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Mazda Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 31,000 KM ---
Vehicle Features
