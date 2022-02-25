$44,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz A220
Premium, Technology & Night PKG Burmester Surround
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8338401
- Stock #: S103649
- VIN: WDD3G4FB7LW041189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 21,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 4Matic All Wheel Drive, Premium PKG, Technology PKG & Night PKG, finished Mountain Grey Metallic, 19-inch AMG multispoke black alloy wheels.
All-In Price: $44,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $130 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.39% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Sport Black Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, Multi-Beam LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Light, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Burmester Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Mercedes-Benz Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 21,000 KM ---
Vehicle Features
