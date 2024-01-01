Menu
Account
Sign In
NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2020 Nissan Rogue

133,661 KM

Details Description Features

$27,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Rogue

NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,661KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV7LC728376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,661 KM

Vehicle Description

NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive

Power Options

Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2020 Chevrolet Spark EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2020 Chevrolet Spark EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 25,589 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Seltos AWD H-SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2021 Kia Seltos AWD H-SEATS R-CAM MINT! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 91,329 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Bx WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7 Bx WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 46,988 KM $42,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue