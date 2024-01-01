Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Rogue

229,717 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1729477251
  2. 1729477254
  3. 1729477256
  4. 1729477258
  5. 1729477261
  6. 1729477264
  7. 1729477266
  8. 1729477268
  9. 1729477271
  10. 1729477273
  11. 1729477275
  12. 1729477278
  13. 1729477281
  14. 1729477283
  15. 1729477285
  16. 1729477287
  17. 1729477290
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,717KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9LC710655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,717 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2022 Honda Civic SPORT, BLACK WHEELS, ONLY 86KMS, AUTO, CERT for sale in London, ON
2022 Honda Civic SPORT, BLACK WHEELS, ONLY 86KMS, AUTO, CERT 86,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Focus SEL, SEDAN, ALLOYS, ONLY 17,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Ford Focus SEL, SEDAN, ALLOYS, ONLY 17,000KMS, CERTIFIED 17,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta SE, HATCHBACK, ALLOYS, ONLY 144KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford Fiesta SE, HATCHBACK, ALLOYS, ONLY 144KMS, CERTIFIED 144,923 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue