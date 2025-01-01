2020 Nissan Sentra

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. </span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/>https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/</a></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: <a href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/><span style=color: #e03e2d;>https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/</span></a></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: <span style=color: #e03e2d;><a style=color: #e03e2d; href=https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing>https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing</a></span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Good, Bad, No credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ $0 Down Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Cashback Options</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅ Existing Auto Loan</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Second chance credit</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Repossession</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Divorce</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Pension & disability</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;><span style=color: #333333;>✅</span><span style=color: #333333;> Slow/late payments</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;>*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information</span></p><p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>All retail vehicles are MTO standard certified at the time of delivery. Advertised prices are finance prices. A fee of $2,000 applies to all cash purchases. Prices do not include taxes, licensing, warranty, Total Loss Protection (GAP), or the Safe & Secure Package ($699 extra). Additional fees may apply. Dealer reserves the right to decline a sale if the terms do not meet our fiscal responsibilities. Please contact us for full details.*</span></span></p>

2020 Nissan Sentra

42,088 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle
12578855

2020 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

  1. 1748542688006
  2. 1748542688499
  3. 1748542689010
  4. 1748542689477
  5. 1748542689950
  6. 1748542690435
  7. 1748542690928
  8. 1748542691401
  9. 1748542691903
  10. 1748542692370
Contact Seller
Sale

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
42,088KM
VIN 3N1AB8CV7LY282915

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,088 KM

Vehicle Description

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

 

 

 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

 

 

 

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

 

 

 

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

 

 

 

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

 

 

 

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

 

 

 

✅ $0 Down Options

 

 

 

✅ Cashback Options

 

 

 

✅ Existing Auto Loan

 

 

 

✅ Second chance credit

 

 

 

✅ Repossession

 

 

 

✅ Divorce

 

 

 

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

 

 

 

✅ Pension & disability

 

 

 

✅ Slow/late payments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information

All retail vehicles are MTO standard certified at the time of delivery. Advertised prices are finance prices. A fee of $2,000 applies to all cash purchases. Prices do not include taxes, licensing, warranty, Total Loss Protection (GAP), or the Safe & Secure Package ($699 extra). Additional fees may apply. Dealer reserves the right to decline a sale if the terms do not meet our fiscal responsibilities. Please contact us for full details.*

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From South West Auto Group

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra SV for sale in London, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra SV 42,088 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Leather for sale in London, ON
2014 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Leather 157,027 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Colour Pack for sale in London, ON
2018 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate AWD w/Colour Pack 101,691 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email South West Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2020 Nissan Sentra