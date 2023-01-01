2020 Nissan Sentra

$29,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 3 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9686185

9686185 Stock #: OX:7110

OX:7110 VIN: 3N1AB8CV1LY240692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Electric Blue Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 44,300 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.