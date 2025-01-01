$5,495+ taxes & licensing
2020 Polaris RZR 570
SIDE BY SIDE, 4X4, SLIGHT DAMAGE, CLEAN TITLE
2020 Polaris RZR 570
SIDE BY SIDE, 4X4, SLIGHT DAMAGE, CLEAN TITLE
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
2,228KM
Fair Condition
VIN 3NSCHE571LE090097
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 2,228 KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
