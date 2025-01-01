Menu
2020 Polaris RZR 570

2,228 KM

Details

SIDE BY SIDE, 4X4, SLIGHT DAMAGE, CLEAN TITLE

12830932

SIDE BY SIDE, 4X4, SLIGHT DAMAGE, CLEAN TITLE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
2,228KM
Fair Condition
VIN 3NSCHE571LE090097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 2,228 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

