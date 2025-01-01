Menu
2020 Polaris Sportsman 570

581 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Polaris Sportsman 570

EPS, 2UP SEAT, GUN RACK, LOW KMS, RUNS WELL

13118447

2020 Polaris Sportsman 570

EPS, 2UP SEAT, GUN RACK, LOW KMS, RUNS WELL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1761707842387
  2. 1761707842850
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
581KM
Fair Condition
VIN 4XASEE577LA271821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CAMO
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 581 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Polaris Sportsman 570