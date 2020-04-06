2020 RAM 1500

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
866-939-3410
+ taxes & licensing
WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD). This Ram 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Ram 1500 Limited The Envy of Your Friends *BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Black Headlamp Bezels, Body-Colour Power Heated Manual Fold Mirrors, Sport Performance Hood, Body-Colour Door Handles, harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, Black Exterior Badging, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, Tow Hooks, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Goodyear Brand Tires, Black Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Black RAM Grille Badge , DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS, BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Deployable Bed Step, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Surround View Camera System, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Voice Recorder, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Spray-In Bed Liner.*Why You'll Want To Buy From The Palladino Auto Group *Why You'll Want to Buy from The Palladino Auto Group: * The Palladino Promise pre-owned vehicle program provides you with FREE additional coverage such as the Palladino Powertrain Warranty, coverage for "The Little Things" like free battery, wiper, bulb and tire replacement and a 7-day exchange policy to give you the ultimate peace of mind when purchasing a pre-owned vehicle. * Our certified vehicles go through a 120-point Palladino Certified Used Vehicle Inspection and we will provide the CarFax vehicle history documents as well as any available service history. * We competitively price our vehicles below the market average which means that we have already done all the market research for you. Rest assured that you are getting the best deal possible. * We have automotive financial experts at Forest City Custom Credit are experienced in dealing with all levels of credit challenges. We also work with all major banks and third-party lenders daily so we are confident that we can get you the best rate available. * As a premier new and pre-owned vehicle dealership, we pride ourselves on a superior customer experience and a lifetime of customer care.*Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Forest City Dodge located at 658 WHARNCLIFFE RD S, London, ON N6J2N4 to make this car yours today!*Location*Forest City Dodge is conveniently located at 658 Wharncliffe Rd S in London, Ontario. If you can't make it to us, we can accommodate you! Call us today to come in and see this vehicle!
