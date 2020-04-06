2020 RAM 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Power Retractable Running Boards

Running Boards/Side Steps Suspension Air Suspension Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System

Bed Liner

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Class IV Receiver Hitch

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)

TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Smart Device Integration

DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)

DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED dome/reading lamp LED dual dome reading lamps

TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON

BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS

Requires Subscription

ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)

BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step

ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Surround View Camera System Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist

Multi-Function Tailgate

WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM

BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Black Exterior Badging Black Daylight Opening...

