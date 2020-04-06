Menu
2020 RAM 1500

Limited - DEMO

2020 RAM 1500

Limited - DEMO

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

$78,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,781KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4868460
  • Stock #: 20-R032D
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT8LN171352
Exterior Colour
Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, MULTI-FUNCTION TAILGATE, GVWR: 3,220 KGS (7,100 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD). This Ram 1500 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Ram 1500 Limited The Envy of Your Friends *BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Black Headlamp Bezels, Body-Colour Power Heated Manual Fold Mirrors, Sport Performance Hood, Body-Colour Door Handles, harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, Black Exterior Badging, Black Daylight Opening Mouldings, Tow Hooks, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Black Dual Exhaust Tips, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Goodyear Brand Tires, Black Grille, Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Black RAM Grille Badge , DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS, BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks, LED Bed Lighting, Deployable Bed Step, ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Surround View Camera System, Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist, Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Voice Recorder, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Spray-In Bed Liner.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Power Retractable Running Boards
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Class IV Receiver Hitch
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
  • Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Brake Control
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
  • TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
  • GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS) (STD)
  • DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: LED dome/reading lamp LED dual dome reading lamps
  • TIRES: 285/45R22XL BSW ALL-SEASON
  • BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
  • BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
  • ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Surround View Camera System Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warning/Lane Keep Assist
  • Multi-Function Tailgate
  • WHEELS: 22" X 9" BLACK ALUMINUM
  • BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Sport Performance Hood Body-Colour Door Handles harmon/kardon 19-Speaker Audio Black Exterior Badging Black Daylight Opening...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

