2020 RAM 1500 Classic

$49,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 9 , 6 5 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10359819

10359819 Stock #: WA:3112

WA:3112 VIN: 1C6RR7LTXLS160611

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,654 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Options POWER SEAT Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.