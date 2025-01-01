$24,995+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS 4X4 CREW CAB 5'7" BOX
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,968 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit.
At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.
As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.
We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/
Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn’t affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/
Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing
✅ Good, Bad, No credit
✅ $0 Down Options
✅ Cashback Options
✅ Existing Auto Loan
✅ Second chance credit
✅ Repossession
✅ Divorce
✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal
✅ Pension & disability
✅ Slow/late payments
*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From South West Auto Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email South West Auto Group
South West Auto Group
Call Dealer
519-668-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-668-7111