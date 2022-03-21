$48,900+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM ProMaster City
DUAL DOORS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,900
+ taxes & licensing
7,553KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8935483
- Stock #: S33169
- VIN: ZFBHRFCB1L6S33169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 7,553 KM
Vehicle Description
dual sliding doors.rear cargo devider.rear cargo shelving.winter and sumer tires.window screens.books,four remotes.clean carfax.like new.call john gower 877 217 0643 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Winter Tires
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6