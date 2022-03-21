Menu
2020 RAM ProMaster City

7,553 KM

$48,900

+ tax & licensing
$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2020 RAM ProMaster City

2020 RAM ProMaster City

DUAL DOORS

2020 RAM ProMaster City

DUAL DOORS

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,900

+ taxes & licensing

7,553KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8935483
  • Stock #: S33169
  • VIN: ZFBHRFCB1L6S33169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 7,553 KM

Vehicle Description

dual sliding doors.rear cargo devider.rear cargo shelving.winter and sumer tires.window screens.books,four remotes.clean carfax.like new.call john gower 877 217 0643 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Winter Tires
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

519-657-8497
