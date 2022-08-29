Menu
2020 Toyota C-HR

60,581 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

XLE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

60,581KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9178570
  • Stock #: E4313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 60,581 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota C-hr or just a Toyota Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota C-hrs or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA C-HR!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA C-HR INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota C-hr
* Finished in Black, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

