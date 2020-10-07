Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Digital clock Safety Passenger Air Bag On/Off Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.