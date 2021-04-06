Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 6944350

6944350 Stock #: P878

P878 VIN: 5YFBPRBE1LP035643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 28,272 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Lane Keeping Assist

