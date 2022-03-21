Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

67,391 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

LE

Location

67,391KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8819186
  • Stock #: E4117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4117
  • Mileage 67,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Toyota Corolla or just a Toyota Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Toyota Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Toyota Corollas or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW TOYOTA COROLLA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Toyota Corolla
* Finished in White, makes this Toyota look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
BACKUP CAMERA
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

