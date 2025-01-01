Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Toyota Prius Prime

53,000 KM

Details Features

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Prius Prime

Watch This Vehicle
12947684

2020 Toyota Prius Prime

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1757365412778
  2. 1757365413275
  3. 1757365413706
  4. 1757365414168
  5. 1757365414618
  6. 1757365415044
  7. 1757365415496
  8. 1757365415974
  9. 1757365416394
  10. 1757365416844
  11. 1757365417269
  12. 1757365417709
  13. 1757365418123
  14. 1757365418551
  15. 1757365418945
  16. 1757365419412
  17. 1757365419825
  18. 1757365420244
  19. 1757365420688
  20. 1757365421166
  21. 1757365421629
  22. 1757365422050
  23. 1757365422501
  24. 1757365422933
  25. 1757365423394
  26. 1757365423828
  27. 1757365424296
  28. 1757365424717
  29. 1757365425195
  30. 1757365425600
  31. 1757365426044
  32. 1757365426485
  33. 1757365426891
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKARFP3L3134101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3459A
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control
Heated Steering

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2020 Toyota Prius Prime for sale in London, ON
2020 Toyota Prius Prime 53,000 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee 4wd north for sale in London, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee 4wd north 105,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW X5 xDrive50i for sale in London, ON
2013 BMW X5 xDrive50i 96,000 KM $15,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2020 Toyota Prius Prime