2020 Toyota Tundra

91,840 KM

Details Description Features

$51,988

+ tax & licensing
SR5

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

$51,988

+ taxes & licensing

91,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8157955
  • Stock #: E3822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,840 KM

Vehicle Description

* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Finished in Grey, makes this Toyota look sharp

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing.
The above price does not include administration fees, which vary from $199 to $499.

Vehicle Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Blue Tooth
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

