2020 Toyota Tundra

$51,988 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 8 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8157955

8157955 Stock #: E3822

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 91,840 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Blue Tooth 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.