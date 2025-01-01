$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Vespa GTS 300
SUPER NOTTE, INSURANCE WRITEOFF, GREAT FOR EXPORT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,495KM
As Is Condition
VIN ZAPMA39MXL5200539
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Scooter / Moped
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 21,495 KM
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
