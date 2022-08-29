$36,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
GLI DSG -LIKE NEW-GPS-Cooled Leather-XM-Remote Sta
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9215008
- Stock #: S103807
- VIN: 3VW6T7BU9LM058360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax History Report (Accident-Free)
LIKE NEW - 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI DSG - Finished in Oryx White Pearl.
All-In Price: $36,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance Option: $125 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 6.23% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-
High-Value Options:
27,000KM, Like New, Verified Clean CarFax History Report, One Owner, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Cooled/Ventilated Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BeatsAudi Premium Surround Sound System with Subwoofer, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Volkswagen Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle.
Vehicle Features
