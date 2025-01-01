$36,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Acura RDX
SH-AWD w/Technology Package
Location
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-7253
$36,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,323KM
VIN 5J8TC2H58ML806707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 0325-806707
- Mileage 43,323 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Safety
ABS Brakes
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
