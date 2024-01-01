Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Acura Tlx or just a Acura Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Acura Sedans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Acura Tlxs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ACURA TLX!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW ACURA TLX INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES,) and more.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Acura Tlx<br/> * Finished in White, makes this Acura look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2021 Acura TLX

75,257 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Acura TLX

SH-AWD A-SPEC PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Acura TLX

SH-AWD A-SPEC PACKAGE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,257KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,257 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Acura Tlx or just a Acura Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Acura Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Acura Tlxs or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW ACURA TLX!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW ACURA TLX INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES,) and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Acura Tlx
* Finished in White, makes this Acura look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE for sale in London, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 88,934 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE for sale in London, ON
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE 90,655 KM $27,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos SE for sale in London, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos SE 77,851 KM $28,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2021 Acura TLX