2021 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS
4X4, 79HP, LOTS OF POWER,, SIDE BY SIDE, UTV
2021 CF Moto Z Force 950 Sport EPS
4X4, 79HP, LOTS OF POWER,, SIDE BY SIDE, UTV
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
3,425KM
Good Condition
VIN LCELV1ZGXM6002216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 3,425 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
