$31,588+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
LT
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
LT
Location
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$31,588
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,989KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3GNKBJR44MS563086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour /BLACK
- Interior Colour /BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,989 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LEATHER - HEATED FRONT SEATS - REMOTE START - POWER LIFTGATE - LANE CHANGE ALERT - REAR PARK ASSIST - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - LANE KEEP ASSIST - PEDESTRIAN BRAKING - AUTO HIGHBEAMS - DUAL ZONE AUTO CLIMATE + MORE!
Introducing the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North, a bold and dynamic SUV that combines rugged capability with refined comfort to conquer any journey with confidence and style. Designed to stand out on both city streets and off-road trails, the Blazer True North exudes a commanding presence with its athletic stance and distinctive Chevrolet styling cues.
Under the hood, the Blazer True North packs a punch with its potent engine, delivering impressive power and efficiency for a thrilling driving experience. Whether cruising down the highway or tackling challenging terrain, this SUV provides the performance you need to take on any adventure.
Step inside the Blazer True North, and you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin that's packed with premium features and amenities. From plush seating and soft-touch materials to advanced technology and connectivity options, every aspect of the interior is designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected on the go.
But the Blazer True North isn't just about comfort—it's also about capability. With its available all-wheel drive system and advanced traction control technology, this SUV is equipped to handle a variety of road conditions with ease, giving you the confidence to explore wherever your wanderlust takes you.
Loaded with advanced safety features and driver-assist technologies, the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North offers peace of mind and confidence behind the wheel. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, you can trust that the Blazer True North has your back every step of the way.
Experience the perfect blend of ruggedness and refinement with the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North—a versatile SUV that's ready for any adventure, anytime, anywhere.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
Introducing the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North, a bold and dynamic SUV that combines rugged capability with refined comfort to conquer any journey with confidence and style. Designed to stand out on both city streets and off-road trails, the Blazer True North exudes a commanding presence with its athletic stance and distinctive Chevrolet styling cues.
Under the hood, the Blazer True North packs a punch with its potent engine, delivering impressive power and efficiency for a thrilling driving experience. Whether cruising down the highway or tackling challenging terrain, this SUV provides the performance you need to take on any adventure.
Step inside the Blazer True North, and you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin that's packed with premium features and amenities. From plush seating and soft-touch materials to advanced technology and connectivity options, every aspect of the interior is designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you connected on the go.
But the Blazer True North isn't just about comfort—it's also about capability. With its available all-wheel drive system and advanced traction control technology, this SUV is equipped to handle a variety of road conditions with ease, giving you the confidence to explore wherever your wanderlust takes you.
Loaded with advanced safety features and driver-assist technologies, the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North offers peace of mind and confidence behind the wheel. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, you can trust that the Blazer True North has your back every step of the way.
Experience the perfect blend of ruggedness and refinement with the 2021 Chevrolet Blazer True North—a versatile SUV that's ready for any adventure, anytime, anywhere.
Listowel Ford is proud to serve North Perth and surrounding areas including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Hanover, Kincardine, Wingham, Walkerton, and many other regions!
At Listowel Ford, we pride ourselves on our well priced, hand-selected and professionally reconditioned pre-owned inventory.
Our pre-owned inventory is sold with a 121 multi point safety inspection, fresh oil change and professional detail.
We use a market-based pricing system to price our inventory at or below market value, so that you can be confident you're getting the best deal possible.
With our extensive financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved - whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit!
Please contact one of our Sales Professionals today to schedule your appointment and experience the Listowel Ford difference.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Financifi
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 86,324 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 54,345 KM $48,988 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 65,819 KM $39,994 + tax & lic
Email Financifi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
Call Dealer
(519) 702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$31,588
+ taxes & licensing
Financifi
(519) 702-7290
2021 Chevrolet Blazer