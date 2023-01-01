2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900 + taxes & licensing
3 4 , 0 9 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10012335

10012335 Stock #: 418439

418439 VIN: 3GCNWAEF4MG418439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Cloth

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 34,094 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Seating Split Bench Seat Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

