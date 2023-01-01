Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

34,094 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Auto Sales

1-519-455-7971

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Reg Cab 140" Work Truck

Location

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-7971

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

34,094KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 3GCNWAEF4MG418439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 34,094 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

regular cab,long box.5.3 V8.power group.rear camera.chrome pkg.box liner.trailer hitch receiver.alloy wheels.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bennett Auto Sales

Bennett Auto Sales

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-519-455-XXXX

1-519-455-7971

