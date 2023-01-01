$38,900+ tax & licensing
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Auto Sales
1-519-455-7971
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
REG CAB,LONG BOX.2WD
Location
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-519-455-7971
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
38,161KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10012353
- Stock #: 291472
- VIN: 3GCNWAEF1MG291472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 38,161 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
regular cab long box.5.3 V8.box liner.chrome pkg.power group.trailer hitch receiver.blue tooth.rear camera.tilt and cruise.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bennett Auto Sales
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6