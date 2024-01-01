$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chrysler 300
S S V6 AWD
2021 Chrysler 300
S S V6 AWD
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,201KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 81,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chrysler 300s or just a Chrysler Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chrysler Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chrysler 300ss or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHRYSLER 300S!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW CHRYSLER 300S INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chrysler 300s
* Finished in Black, makes this Chrysler look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
2021 Chrysler 300