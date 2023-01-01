Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2021 Dodge Durango R/T**AWD**5.7 HEMI**RED LEATHER**NO ACCIDENTS for sale in London, ON

2021 Dodge Durango

17,310 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T**AWD**5.7 HEMI**RED LEATHER**NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Dodge Durango

R/T**AWD**5.7 HEMI**RED LEATHER**NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1703977515
  2. 1703977515
  3. 1703977515
  4. 1703977515
  5. 1703977515
  6. 1703977515
  7. 1703977515
  8. 1703977515
  9. 1703977515
  10. 1703977515
  11. 1703977515
  12. 1703977515
  13. 1703977515
  14. 1703977515
  15. 1703977515
  16. 1703977515
  17. 1703977515
  18. 1703977515
  19. 1703977515
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
17,310KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT4MC818702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 17,310 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2004 Honda CR-V EX-L*4WD*AUTO*ONLY 65KM*MINT*CERT for sale in London, ON
2004 Honda CR-V EX-L*4WD*AUTO*ONLY 65KM*MINT*CERT 65,050 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BLUETEC LOADED**ONLY 178KMS*7 PASS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 BLUETEC LOADED**ONLY 178KMS*7 PASS*CERTIFIED 178,439 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester *WAGON*AWD*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 189KMS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2014 Subaru Forester *WAGON*AWD*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 189KMS*CERT 189,310 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Durango