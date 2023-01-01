$63,900+ tax & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
2021 Ford CUTAWAY
2021 Ford CUTAWAY
E-450 DRW 176" WB
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
66,166KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9630511
- Stock #: C03558
- VIN: 1FDWE4FK4MDC03558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 66,166 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
E450.16 Ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.7.3 V8.chrome pkg.blue tooth.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
