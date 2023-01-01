Menu
2021 Ford CUTAWAY

0 KM

$63,900

+ tax & licensing


+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing





E-450 DRW 176" WB



E-450 DRW 176" WB

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6



Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.



+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9630529
  • Stock #: C00147
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FK1MDC00147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C00147
  • Mileage 0 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450. 16 Ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.7.3 V8.chrome pkg.blue tooth.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
