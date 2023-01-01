Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford E-450

71,100 KM

Details Description Features

$63,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
2021 Ford E-450

2021 Ford E-450

16 FT. UNICELL BODY

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford E-450

16 FT. UNICELL BODY

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$63,900

+ taxes & licensing

71,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9446272
  • Stock #: C00132
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FKXMDC00132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 71,100 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450.16 Ft.unicell body with ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.7.3 V8.chrome pkg.blue tooth.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing

2021 Ford E-450 16 F...
 71,100 KM
$63,900 + tax & lic
2022 RAM ProMaster C...
 6,278 KM
$49,900 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 30,606 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Call Dealer

1-877-217-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-217-0643

Alternate Numbers
519-657-8497
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory