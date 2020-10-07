Menu
2021 Ford E450

34,548 KM

Details Description Features

$43,900

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

16 FT.UNICELL BODY

16 FT.UNICELL BODY

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

34,548KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6144669
  • Stock #: C00169
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FK0MDC00169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 34,548 KM

Vehicle Description

E450.7.3 ltr V8.16 Ft. unicell body.chrome pkg.ramp,walk through.flat floor with skylite.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Dual Rear Wheels
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

