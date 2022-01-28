Menu
2021 Ford E450 Super Duty

45,720 KM

$78,900

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

16 FT. MULTI VAN FRP BODY

16 FT. MULTI VAN FRP BODY

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

45,720KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255100
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FK1MDC07440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 45,720 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

E450.16 ft.multi van FRP body with ramp,walk through.flat floor.7.3 ltr V8.chrome pkg.former daily rental.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

