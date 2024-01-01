Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

72,101 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
11998264

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

  1. 11998264
  2. 11998264
  3. 11998264
  4. 11998264
  5. 11998264
  6. 11998264
  7. 11998264
  8. 11998264
  9. 11998264
  10. 11998264
  11. 11998264
  12. 11998264
  13. 11998264
  14. 11998264
  15. 11998264
  16. 11998264
  17. 11998264
  18. 11998264
  19. 11998264
  20. 11998264
  21. 11998264
  22. 11998264
  23. 11998264
  24. 11998264
  25. 11998264
  26. 11998264
  27. 11998264
  28. 11998264
  29. 11998264
  30. 11998264
  31. 11998264
  32. 11998264
  33. 11998264
  34. 11998264
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,101KM
VIN 1FTFW1E86MFC67871

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,101 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Financifi

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in London, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 72,101 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in London, ON
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 176,601 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA LUXURY for sale in London, ON
2021 Hyundai KONA LUXURY 43,258 KM $25,295 + tax & lic

Email Financifi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

Call Dealer

(519) 702-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 702-7290

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150