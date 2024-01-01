$42,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
(519) 702-7290
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,101KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E86MFC67871
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,101 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Financifi
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 72,101 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 Lariat 176,601 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA LUXURY 43,258 KM $25,295 + tax & lic
Email Financifi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi
111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6
Call Dealer
(519) 702-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Financifi
(519) 702-7290
2021 Ford F-150