$46,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Highbury Ford
1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5
1-866-945-2272
Certified
$46,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # FB83581U
- Mileage 98,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Agate Black Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostPREMIUM DETAILING, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 4WD, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6"" Chrome Running Board, Chrome 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 502A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, FX4 Off-Road Package, Glare Free Lighting, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Intersection Assist, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation system: Connected Navigation (3-year trial), Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rock Crawl Mode, Speed Sign Recognition, Twin Panel Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 18"" Chrome-Like PVD.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Highbury Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Highbury Ford
Highbury Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-945-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
1-866-945-2272