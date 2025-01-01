Menu
date 2025-01-01

Recent Arrival!Agate Black Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostPREMIUM DETAILING, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 4WD, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6 Chrome Running Board, Chrome 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 502A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, FX4 Off-Road Package, Glare Free Lighting, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Intersection Assist, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation system: Connected Navigation (3-year trial), Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rock Crawl Mode, Speed Sign Recognition, Twin Panel Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!

2021 Ford F-150

98,101 KM

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat

Lariat

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Highbury Ford

1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5

1-866-945-2272

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,101KM
VIN 1FTFW1E84MFB83581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # FB83581U
  • Mileage 98,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Agate Black Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostPREMIUM DETAILING, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 4WD, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 6"" Chrome Running Board, Chrome 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Connected Built-In Navigation, Equipment Group 502A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, FX4 Off-Road Package, Glare Free Lighting, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Intersection Assist, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation system: Connected Navigation (3-year trial), Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Rock Crawl Mode, Speed Sign Recognition, Twin Panel Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 18"" Chrome-Like PVD.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Highbury Ford

Highbury Ford

1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$46,999

