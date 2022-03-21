Menu
2021 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$49,490

+ tax & licensing
$49,490

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCAB 6.5' BOX

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 8876105
  • Stock #: S103586
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EB1MKD95656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

All-In Price: $XX,XXX + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $XXX Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 84 months, O.A.C.-

High Value Options:

One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, 360 Surround View H.D. Camera, Driving Assist Self Park, Navigation, GPS, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Cooled/Ventilated Dakota Sport Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Wireless Charger. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, (HUD) Heads Up Display, Auto Hold Brakes, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Front & Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Soft Close Doors, Power Lift Gate, Logic 7 Harman Kardon Premium Surround Sound System, Gesture Control, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, New Brakes, New Tires, Balance of XXX Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- XX,000 KM ---

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

 

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of XXX Factory Warranty, X Years/XXX,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

