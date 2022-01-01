Menu
2021 Ford F-550

10,306 KM

$99,900

+ tax & licensing
$99,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

2021 Ford F-550

2021 Ford F-550

XL REGULAR CAB

2021 Ford F-550

XL REGULAR CAB

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

$99,900

+ taxes & licensing

10,306KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8091799
  Stock #: C64434
  VIN: 1FDUF5HT2MEC64434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 10,306 KM

Vehicle Description

F550,4X4.11.6 steel twin dump box with fold down sides.trailer tow with brake.blue tooth.shift on the fly.chrome pkg.169 inch w/base.84 inch cab to axel.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

