2021 Ford F-550

1-877-217-0643
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
F550,4X4.11.6 steel twin dump box with fold down sides.trailer tow with brake.blue tooth.shift on the fly.chrome pkg.169 inch w/base.84 inch cab to axel.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
