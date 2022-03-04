$44,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
Premium -Digital Cluster-Adaptive Cruise-Cooled Le
Location
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8459436
- Stock #: S103662
- VIN: 1FA6P8TH4M5123319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 4,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW - 2021 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium - 201A Equipment Group, 12" LCD Digital Instrument Cluster with MyColor, Ford Safe & Smart PKG including Adaptive Cruise Control, Finished in Rapid Red with Ebony Leather Cooled/Ventilated Seats. 310 H.P. 350 T.Q. 2.3L EcoBoost with 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Sport Paddle Shift.
All-In Price: $44,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-
Finance: $126 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 3.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 96 months, O.A.C.-
One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Cooled/Vented Leather Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Off Lease from Ford Canada, Canadian Vehicle --- 4,000 KM ---
Vehicle Features
