2021 Ford Mustang

9,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto

1-800-578-1237

GT Premium California Special-Active Exhaust-B&O

GT Premium California Special-Active Exhaust-B&O

Location

Titanium Auto

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

1-800-578-1237

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

9,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8716478
  • Stock #: S103721
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF8M5105842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 9,000 KM

Vehicle Description

TitaniumAuto.ca - 1.800.578.1237 - Accident Free - All-In Pricing - No Hidden Fees - Fixed Price - Haggle-Free -

-----------------------------------------------

LIKE NEW - 2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium 5.0L V8 California Special - Active Valve Performance Exhaust - B&O Sound - 401A Equipment Group - Ford Safe & Smart PKG including Adaptive Cruise Control - 19" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels with High-Gloss Ebony Black - Cooled Miko Suede Seat Inserts with GT/CS Logo and Red Contrast Stitching- Finished in Velocity Blue Metallic

-----------------------------------------------

All-In Price: $59,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees-

 

Finance: $184 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.-

-----------------------------------------------

High Value Options:

Like New, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Cooled/Ventilated Suede & Leather Sport Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Ford Safe & Smart Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, B&O Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 9,000 KM ---

-----------------------------------------------

Welcome to TitaniumAuto.ca --- 1-800-578-1237 --- BBB A+ Accredited Business since 2009 ---

Buy Online: H.D. Pictures, CarFax Report and Full Inventory available 24/7 online to purchase or reserve @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca ---

 

All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes: 

--> Safety Certificate 

--> 200 Points Inspection 

--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection

--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter 

--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty

--> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM 

--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter 

--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize 

--> CarFax History Report 

--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees 

--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial 

--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions 

-- Text Hotline 24/7 @ 519.777.2608 

-- Trade-in's are welcome 

-- Ask for same day pick-up 

-- Shop from home, you may RESERVE your dream vehicle online @ www.TitaniumAuto.ca 

-- Financing available for all customers. We welcome Students, Uber Drivers, New to Canada, Wholesalers & Dealers.

...Now Accepting AliPay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay...

291 Springbank Drive London, ON. N6J 1G4 - www.TitaniumAuto.ca - 1-800-578-1237 -

Vehicle Features

California Special
GT Premium
Active Echaust
B&O Sound
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
california special
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Active exhaust

