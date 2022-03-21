$59,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang
GT Premium California Special-Active Exhaust-B&O
Titanium Auto
291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$59,990
- Stock #: S103721
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF8M5105842
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 9,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW - 2021 Ford Mustang GT Premium 5.0L V8 California Special - Active Valve Performance Exhaust - B&O Sound - 401A Equipment Group - Ford Safe & Smart PKG including Adaptive Cruise Control - 19" Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels with High-Gloss Ebony Black - Cooled Miko Suede Seat Inserts with GT/CS Logo and Red Contrast Stitching- Finished in Velocity Blue Metallic
All-In Price: $59,990 + HST + Licensing, No Hidden Fees
Finance: $184 Weekly + HST + Licensing, ZERO down payment @ 4.99% Fixed, Open Loan, up to 90 months, O.A.C.
High Value Options:
Like New, One Owner, Verified Clean CarFax Report, Accident Free, Rear View Camera, Navigation, GPS, Apple Carplay, Google Android Auto, Cooled/Ventilated Suede & Leather Sport Heated Power Memory Seats, Leather Heated Steering Wheel. Ford Safe & Smart Driver Safety Assist Package Includes: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Adaptive Smart Radar Cruise Control, Lane-Keep & Departure Prevention/Aid, Forward Collision Prevention, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Traction & Stability Control, LED Adaptive Automatic Headlights with Active Smart Auto Highbeam, LED Fog Lights, Enhanced Parking Aid with Rear Park Sensors, Comfort Access Key System, Proximity Keyless Push Button Start, B&O Premium Surround Sound System, BlueTooth, AUX & USB Audio Input, XM Radio, Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, Canadian Vehicle --- 9,000 KM ---
All-In pricing at Titanium Auto Includes:
--> Safety Certificate
--> 200 Points Inspection
--> Complete Brake Service & Paint Protection
--> New Interior Cabin Air Filter
--> 90 Days Titanium Auto Warranty
--> Balance of Ford Factory Warranty, 5 Years/100,000KM
--> Synthetic Engine Oil Change and Filter
--> Complete Deep Interior & Exterior Shampoo & Sanitize
--> CarFax History Report
--> NO Hidden or Administration Fees
--> 3 Months Sirius XM Radio Trial
--> 100% Price Match Guarantee on any advertised price, visit TitaniumAuto.ca to view terms and conditions
Vehicle Features
