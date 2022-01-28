Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Transit 250

357 KM

Details Description Features

$82,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$82,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Transit 250

2021 Ford Transit 250

AWD.T250.148 INCH W/BASE.MEDIUM ROOF.

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Transit 250

AWD.T250.148 INCH W/BASE.MEDIUM ROOF.

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$82,900

+ taxes & licensing

357KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8167978
  • Stock #: A87453
  • VIN: 1FTBR2CG1MKA87453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 357 KM

Vehicle Description

148 inch w/base.AWD.medium roof.exterior upgrade pkg.10 way dual power seats.hd trailer tow.interior upgrade pkg.too many options to list.van is new!! call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing

2014 RAM 2500 Larami...
 141,432 KM
$45,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM ProMaster 2...
 48,187 KM
$64,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana 2500...
 31,566 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Call Dealer

1-877-217-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-217-0643

Alternate Numbers
519-657-8497
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory