2021 Ford Transit 250
AWD.T250.148 INCH W/BASE.MEDIUM ROOF.
Location
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
357KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8167978
- Stock #: A87453
- VIN: 1FTBR2CG1MKA87453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 357 KM
Vehicle Description
148 inch w/base.AWD.medium roof.exterior upgrade pkg.10 way dual power seats.hd trailer tow.interior upgrade pkg.too many options to list.van is new!! call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6