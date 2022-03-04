$82,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
1-877-217-0643
2021 Ford Transit 250
2021 Ford Transit 250
148 !NCH W/B HIGH ROOF EXTENDED
Location
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-877-217-0643
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$82,900
+ taxes & licensing
16,241KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8551586
- Stock #: A36201
- VIN: 1FTBR3X84MKA36201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 16,241 KM
Disclosures
Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.
Vehicle Description
148 inch w/base,high roof.extended.trailer tow.rear cargo protection pkg.navagation.only 16,241 kilometers.former daily rental.call john gower. 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john at bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6