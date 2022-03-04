$51,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
1-877-217-0643
2021 Ford Transit Connect
2021 Ford Transit Connect
XLT.LONG WHEEL BASE.DUAL DOORS.
Location
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6
1-877-217-0643
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
18,053KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8534036
- Stock #: 494622
- VIN: NMOLS7T2XM1494622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 18,053 KM
Vehicle Description
dual doors.exellent condition,ready to go to work.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing
Bennett Fleet Leasing
71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6