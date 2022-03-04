Menu
2021 Ford Transit Connect

18,053 KM

$51,900

+ tax & licensing
Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

XLT.LONG WHEEL BASE.DUAL DOORS.

XLT.LONG WHEEL BASE.DUAL DOORS.

Location

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

18,053KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8534036
  • Stock #: 494622
  • VIN: NMOLS7T2XM1494622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 18,053 KM

Vehicle Description

dual doors.exellent condition,ready to go to work.call john gower.877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

