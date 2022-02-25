Menu
2021 GMC Acadia

6,565 KM

SLE

6,565KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Acadia or just a Gmc Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Acadias or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC ACADIA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW GMC ACADIA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Acadia
* Finished in White, makes this Gmc look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER-TPMS SYSTEM

