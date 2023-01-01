2021 Harley-Davidson FXSTI NIGHT TRAIN SOFTAIL

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10023108

10023108 Stock #: 1059A

1059A VIN: 5HD1BVJ36MB044977

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Cruiser / Chopper

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1059A

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.