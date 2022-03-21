Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Honda Civic

59,056 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

Contact Seller
2021 Honda Civic

2021 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,056KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8931904
  • Stock #: S5579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5579
  • Mileage 59,056 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Honda Civic or just a Honda Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Honda Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Honda Civics or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW HONDA CIVIC INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Honda Civic
* Finished in Blue, makes this Honda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
am/fm
ABS
Back-Up Camera
5 Passenger
Tilt Wheel
Hard Top
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
STEERING WHEELCLOTH SEATS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 90,098 KM
$44,988 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 80,620 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti QX60 P...
 109,291 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-7888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory